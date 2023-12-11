 Priyanka Gandhi Urges People To Participate In Global Strike Demanding Ceasefire In Gaza
Priyanka Gandhi Urges People To Participate In Global Strike Demanding Ceasefire In Gaza

IANSUpdated: Monday, December 11, 2023, 10:33 AM IST
article-image
New Delhi, December 11: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday urged the people to participate in the global strike demanding a ceasefire in Gaza to stop the massacre of the Palestinian people.

In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Participate in the global strike demanding a ceasefire in Gaza to stop the massacre of the Palestinian people and their children today, the 11th of December, 2023."

"We must all raise our voices against the horrific injustice being perpetrated against them," she added. Priyanka Gandhi has been vocal in demanding for a ceasefire on multiple occasions in Gaza since the Israel-Hamas war began. She has highlighted the death of civilians and children in the Israel-Hamas war in Palestine.



