Priyanka Chaturvedi Defends India's Stand On Staying Off US–Iran Ceasefire Talks, 'Why Should We Be Part? Wasn't Our War'

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi defended India’s stand on not being part of the negotiating table between the US and Iran and questioned why it should be involved, saying the conflict 'wasn't our war.' Her remarks come amid an ongoing debate over India’s stance on the escalating West Asia tensions.

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Taking to her official handle on X, Chaturvedi also mocked Pakistan's role as a mediator, and said, "And for them, it is like that tort who, for a fee will say it will resolve the crisis- best described by India’s FM in an all party meeting."

She also spoke on the ceasefire, saying that Iran kept its position, the US saved face, Israel faced a reality check, while Pakistan got a 'thank you note,' and India secured its oil supply.

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US President Donald Trump agreed to a 14-day ceasefire after talks with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir, according to a post shared by him on his official Truth Social account. Trump also accepted the 10-point proposal from Iran. The Iranian side then accepted Trump's peace overture and agreed to safe passage via the Strait of Hormuz for two weeks, as well as a pause in military operations.

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What Did Trump Say In His Post?

Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. This will be a double sided CEASEFIRE! The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East. We received a 10 point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate. Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two week period will allow the Agreement to be finalized and consummated. On behalf of the United States of America, as President, and also representing the Countries of the Middle East, it is an Honor to have this Longterm problem close to resolution. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP