What Are The 10‑Point Ceasefire Conditions For US Issued By Iran?

The US has paused its attacks on Iran after President Donald Trump announced he has agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran. Trump said the proposal, extended by Pakistan, would include opening the Strait of Hormuz.

Soon after Trump's announcement on Tuesday night, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Iran would stop its defensive operations if attacks against Tehran stopped.

Iran also claimed victory in the war and said it forced the United States to accept its 10-point plan, including lifting sanctions and accepting its nuclear enrichment.

Confirming the ceasefire, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said, “Iran achieved a great victory and forced the criminal America to accept its 10-point plan,” the Council said, claiming that the US had agreed to key demands including regulating passage through the Strait of Hormuz, ending attacks on Iran and its regional allies, recognition of Iran’s nuclear enrichment rights, lifting of sanctions, and withdrawal of US forces from the region.

What Are the 10 Points?

Non-aggression

Continuation of Iran's control over the Strait of Hormuz

Acceptance of enrichment

Lifting all primary sanctions

Lifting all secondary sanctions

Termination of all UN Security Council resolutions

Termination of all IAEA Board of Governors resolutions

Payment of compensation to Iran

Withdrawal of US combat forces from the region

Cessation of war on all fronts, including against the heroic Islamic Resistance of Leba

Meanwhile Trump took to Truth Social and said, "A big day for World Peace! Iran wants it to happen, they've had enough! Likewise, so has everyone else! The United States of America will be helping with the traffic buildup in the Strait of Hormuz. There will be lots of positive action! Big money will be made. Iran can start the reconstruction process. We'll be loading up with supplies of all kinds, and just "hangin' around" in order to make sure that everything goes well. I feel confident that it will. Just like we are experiencing in the U.S., this could be the Golden Age of the Middle East."