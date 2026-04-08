'Big day for world peace': President Trump Says US Will 'Hang Around' To Make Sure Everything Goes Well After Ceasefire Announcement | file pic

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) said that it was a big day for world peace as the US-Iran war headed towards a ceasefire. Trump said that the US will be helping with the traffic buildup in the Strait of Hormuz.

"A big day for World Peace! Iran wants it to happen, they've had enough! Likewise, so has everyone else! The United States of America will be helping with the traffic buildup in the Strait of Hormuz. There will be lots of positive action! Big money will be made. Iran can start the reconstruction process. We'll be loading up with supplies of all kinds, and just "hangin' around" in order to make sure that everything goes well. I feel confident that it will. Just like we are experiencing in the U.S., this could be the Golden Age of the Middle East!!! President DONALD J. TRUMP" he said in a post on Truth Social.

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The post came after Trump suspended the "bombing and attack" campaign on Iran, announcing a two-week double-sided ceasefire and saying that the 10-point proposal from Iran was workable.

In an earlier post on Truth Social, Trump, said that ten-point proposal will serve as ground to negotiate for a permanent deal, while reiterating that US has achieved most of its military objectives.

"Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. This will be a double-sided CEASEFIRE!" Trump said.

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"The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Long term PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East. We received a 10 point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate," he added.

The Iranian side also accepted US President Donald Trump's peace overture and agreed to safe passage via the Strait of Hormuz for two weeks as well as a pause in military operations.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi posted the Islamic Republic's response on X and said Iran would cease its military operations if it is was not attacked.

"Considering the request by the U.S. for negotiations based on its 15-point proposal as well as announcement by POTUS about acceptance of the general framework of Iran's 10-point proposal as a basis for negotiations, I hereby declare on behalf of Iran's Supreme National Security Council: If attacks against Iran are halted, our Powerful Armed Forces will cease their defensive operations. For a period of two weeks, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible via coordination with Iran's Armed Forces and with due consideration of technical limitations," Araghchi wrote.

The two-week pause is likely to lead to further comprehensive negotiations between the US and Iran and a possible peace summit in Islamabad.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)