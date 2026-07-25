'Prioritised Nation's Interest': BJP Chief Nitin Nabin, Delhi & Goa CMs On Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation

BJP leaders praised Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, describing it as a decision that placed the nation's interest above personal office | AI Generated Image

New Delhi, July 25, 2026: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Nitin Nabin, along with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her Goa counterpart, Pramod Sawant, on Saturday hailed Dharmendra Pradhan's "selfless service in public life" and said that his resignation as the Union Education Minister reflects "placing national interests over everything else".

Pradhan's resignation came amid nationwide protests seeking accountability over exam irregularities.

As Union Education Minister, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Ji played a pivotal role in reforming India's education landscape and successfully implementing the landmark National Education Policy (NEP 2020), among other initiatives.



Prioritising larger interests, his decision to step… https://t.co/fJB5EnCBLk — Nitin Nabin (@NitinNabin) July 25, 2026

Leaders Praise Pradhan

Taking to social media platform X, Nitin Nabin highlighted that it was under Pradhan's tenure that the National Education Policy (NEP) was implemented.

"As Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan Ji played a pivotal role in reforming India's education landscape and successfully implementing the landmark National Education Policy (NEP 2020), among other initiatives," the BJP chief said.

Nabin added: "Prioritising larger interests, his (Dharmendra Pradhan's) decision to step down reflects the highest standards of integrity and selfless service in public life. The party stands firmly with Dharmendra Pradhan Ji in this decision."

The BJP president said: "I extend my best wishes for his (Pradhan's) future endeavours."

Chief Ministers Respond

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that Dharmendra Pradhan carried out every responsibility in his public life with "dedication, integrity, and complete commitment".

"As the Union Education Minister, he (Dharmendra Pradhan) made a significant contribution to the effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. He spearheaded several meaningful reforms in the education system. Education in Indian languages received a major boost, technical and higher education expanded, and new opportunities were created for students," she added in a post on X.

Chief Minister Gupta underlined that Pradhan resigned from his position as he "placed the nation's interest above all else".

"This decision reflects his unwavering commitment to ethical values, dignity, and principles in public life. May his continued efforts in the service of the nation reach even greater heights. Heartiest best wishes for his bright future," she said.

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan ji has stepped down as Union Education Minister, a decision that reflects the same sense of responsibility that has marked his four decades in public life.

From his early years in student activism to steering the Petroleum & Natural Gas Ministry, reaching… https://t.co/s51sf4GIBq — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) July 25, 2026

Echoing a similar view, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said: "Dharmendra Pradhan ji has stepped down as Union Education Minister, a decision that reflects the same sense of responsibility that has marked his four decades in public life."

Service Across Ministries

Chief Minister Sawant recalled Pradhan's years as a student activist and his tenure at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

"From his early years in student activism to steering the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry, reaching crores of homes through Ujjwala, and later leading the Ministry of Education, he has served the nation with conviction and tireless energy. His leadership in the National Education Policy leaves a lasting imprint on our education ecosystem," he said in a post on X.

Read Also Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns As Education Minister Ahead Of Crucial CJP-Centre Talks

Thanking Pradhan for his years of "dedicated service", Pramod Sawant added: "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, I am confident you will continue to contribute to a Viksit Bharat. Wishing you good health and strength in the journey ahead."

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)