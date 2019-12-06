Prez wants Parl to withdraw mercy petition right from sexual offenders

President Ram Nath Kovind has called upon the Parliament of the country to amend laws in such a way that the convicts of crimes under POCSO should not have the right to mercy petition. He also said that the responsibility of developing respect for women among boys rests with the families. The President was addressing the inauguration session of a National Convention on Empowerment of Women for Social Transformation at the International headquarters of the Brahmakumaris in Abu Road of Sirohi district in Rajasthan.

The President said women security is a serious issue a lot has been on this but a lot more needs to be done. The demonic acts committed against the daughters of the country have shaken the soul of the nation. He said the responsibility of developing respect for women among boys rests with the families, the society. “It is your responsibility, it is mine,” said the President. “Convicts have a right to mercy petition and I have said that it needs to be reconsidered. Those convicted under POCSO should be deprived of the right of mercy petition. The do not need this right.

But this depends on the Parliament and a Constitutional amendment is needed for this. A thought process towards this is developing, said the President.

The President was also in Jodhpur earlier in the day where he inaugurated a state of the art new building of the Rajasthan High Court.