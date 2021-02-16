Previous govts ignored deserving leaders: PM Modi

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that his government was trying to rectify the "mistakes" of the previous governments which did not honour deserving warriors and leaders as he laid the foundation stone for a statue of warrior king Suheldev of Shravasti in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich.

He also unveiled through video conferencing programmes for beautification of Shravasti, Chittora Lake and Bahraich.

Speaking on the occasion, he accused previous governments of not honouring deserving leaders like Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and B R Ambedkar "It is unfortunate that deserving leaders were not given the place of pride they deserved," Modi said, adding his government was trying to rectify the mistakes of the past governments.

The projects, which include construction of a 4.20-metre high equestrian statue of the warrior king Suheldev, will also focus on the development of various tourist amenities including a cafeteria, guest house and a children's park. Besides the projects, Modi inaugurated a medical college in Bahraich named after Suheldev.