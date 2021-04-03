President Ram Nath Kovind's health improving after surgery: Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi: The health condition of President Ram Nath Kovind is improving after his bypass surgery and he has been shifted from ICU to a special room in AIIMS on Saturday, according to the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"President Kovind was shifted from the ICU to a special room in the AIIMS today. His health has been improving continuously. Doctors are constantly monitoring his condition and have advised him to take rest," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a tweet.

On March 30, Kovind had undergone a cardiac bypass surgery at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here. The President was rushed to the Indian Army's Research and Referral Hospital on March 26 after he complained of chest discomfort. Soon he was shifted to the AIIMS for advanced treatment.