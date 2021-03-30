President Ram Nath Kovind undergoes successful bypass surgery, confirms Rajnath Singh

President of India, Ram Nath Kovind has undergone a successful bypass surgery at AIIMS in Delhi, confirmed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday. Kovind was on Saturday shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for a planned bypass procedure.

Rajnath Singh confirmed the news of Prez's succesful surgery on Twitter, he wrote, "The President of India, Shri Ramnath Kovind has undergone a successful bypass surgery at AIIMS, Delhi."

Praising the team of doctors he further wrote, "I congratulate the team of Doctors for successful operation. Spoke to Director AIIMS to enquire about Rashtrapatiji’s health. Praying for his well-being and speedy recovery."