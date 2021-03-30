President Ram Nath Kovind undergoes successful bypass surgery, confirms Rajnath Singh

President of India, Ram Nath Kovind has undergone a successful bypass surgery at AIIMS in Delhi, confirmed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday. Kovind was on Saturday shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for a planned bypass procedure.
Rajnath Singh confirmed the news of Prez's succesful surgery on Twitter, he wrote, "The President of India, Shri Ramnath Kovind has undergone a successful bypass surgery at AIIMS, Delhi."
Praising the team of doctors he further wrote, "I congratulate the team of Doctors for successful operation. Spoke to Director AIIMS to enquire about Rashtrapatiji’s health. Praying for his well-being and speedy recovery."
Kovind had undergone a health check-up at the Army Hospital (R&R) here following chest discomfort on Friday (March 26) morning. "The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind has been shifted to the AIIMS, Delhi, in the afternoon today (March 27, 2021). Post investigations, doctors have advised him to undergo a planned bypass procedure which is expected to be performed on the morning of March 30, Tuesday,” the Rashtrapati Bhavan statement said.
Earlier on Saturday (March 27), the Army hospital said in a medical bulletin that the president is being referred to AIIMS, Delhi for further investigation.
The hospital had on Friday said, "President of India visited Army Hospital (R&R) following chest discomfort this morning. He is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation".
