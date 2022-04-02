President Ram Nath Kovind visits Kipchak Mausoleum, plants tree at Independence Monument during Turkmenistan tour

President Ram Nath Kovind visited Kipchak Mausoleum and Independence Monument respectively in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan. President Kovind also planted a tree at the Independence Monument.
President Kovind is on his scheduled to visit the Oguzhan Presidential Palace in the Turkmenistan capital Ashgabat where he met his counterpart Serdar Berdimuhamedow.
Earlier this day, India and Turkmenistan signed four agreements, including in financial intelligence and disaster management, and agreed to expand bilateral trade and energy cooperation to further strengthen the multifaceted partnership.
Later in the day, having visited the largest mosque in Central Asia, Kovind is also scheduled to meet with alumni of ITEC, ICCR. In the evening, an official banquet in honour of President will be hosted by the Turkmeni President in the Oguzhan Palace.
