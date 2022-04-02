PM Narendra Modi meets Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba at Hyderabad House in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba met at Hyderabad House in Delhi.The visit of Prime Minister Deuba is his first one since assuming office in July last year. Nepal's Prime Minister is visiting India at the invitation of PM Modi.

Yesterday, Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla in Delhi. He also met Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) President JP Nadda at the party headquarters in Delhi as part of his three-day visit to India, which began today.

PM Modi had extended a congratulatory message to Sher Bahadur Deuba soon after he won the Vote of Confidence in Nepal's Parliament. This was followed by a congratulatory telephonic conversation on 19 July 2021. The most recent meeting between PM Modi and Sher Bahadur Deuba took place on November 2, 2021, on the sidelines of COP 26 in Glasgow.

Sher Bahadur Deuba is a veteran politician of the Nepali Congress with a political career spanning over seven decades. This is Deuba's fifth tenure as PM. His first term was from September 1995 to March 1997.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 11:49 AM IST