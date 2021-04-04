President Ram Nath Kovind expresses grief over killing of soldiers in Bijapur Naxal attack

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday expressed anguish over the killing of soldiers in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur Naxal attack saying the nation will never forget their sacrifice.

"The killing of the security personnel while battling Maoist insurgency in Chhattisgarh is a matter of deep anguish. My condolences to the bereaved families. The nation shares their pain and will never forget this sacrifice," the President tweeted.