 President Murmu Gives Assent to Criminal Law Bills Replacing IPC, CrPC, And Evidence Act
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPresident Murmu Gives Assent to Criminal Law Bills Replacing IPC, CrPC, And Evidence Act

President Murmu Gives Assent to Criminal Law Bills Replacing IPC, CrPC, And Evidence Act

The Lok Sabha approved these bills on December 20th, followed by the Rajya Sabha's clearance on December 21st.

Tejas JoshiUpdated: Monday, December 25, 2023, 07:33 PM IST
article-image
President of India Droupadi Murmu | Representative Image

In a notable development, President Droupadi Murmu on Monday has granted her approval to three criminal law bills that were recently approved by the parliament. These bills include the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, aiming to substitute the Indian Penal Code, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, intending to replace the Code of Criminal Procedure, and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Sanhita, which seeks to replace the Indian Evidence Act.

The Lok Sabha approved these bills on December 20th, followed by the Rajya Sabha's clearance on December 21st.

In the Rajya Sabha, the bills were approved via a voice vote upon being presented by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Concluding the session, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar remarked, "These three bills which create history have been passed unanimously. They have unshackled the colonial legacy of our criminal jurisprudence that was hurtful to citizens of the country and favoured alien rulers."

The bills were championed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in both houses. He underscored that these bills represented a departure from criminal laws rooted in the colonial era, moving away from a focus on punishment and deterrence to prioritize justice and reformation. Additionally, he emphasized the bills' commitment to placing the citizen at the core of the criminal justice system. The minister also highlighted aspects such as the legislation's emphasis on digitization, information technology, and the mandatory videorecording of search and seizure procedures.

Read Also
Editorial: Why the rush to replace the criminal laws?
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Remembering Shaheed Udham Singh: Braveheart Who Avenged Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

Remembering Shaheed Udham Singh: Braveheart Who Avenged Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

Nagaland State Lottery Result 25-12-2023, 8 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Finch...

Nagaland State Lottery Result 25-12-2023, 8 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Finch...

Rajasthan Cabinet Formation: Countdown Begins 10 Days After CM Bhajan Lal Sharma's Swearing-In

Rajasthan Cabinet Formation: Countdown Begins 10 Days After CM Bhajan Lal Sharma's Swearing-In

President Murmu Gives Assent to Criminal Law Bills Replacing IPC, CrPC, And Evidence Act

President Murmu Gives Assent to Criminal Law Bills Replacing IPC, CrPC, And Evidence Act

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Hits Out At Nephew Ajit Over 1978 Jibe: 'There Was No Rebellion In Our Times'...

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar Hits Out At Nephew Ajit Over 1978 Jibe: 'There Was No Rebellion In Our Times'...