President Murmu Gives Assent to Criminal Law Bills Replacing IPC, CrPC, And Evidence Act

President of India Droupadi Murmu | Representative Image

In a notable development, President Droupadi Murmu on Monday has granted her approval to three criminal law bills that were recently approved by the parliament. These bills include the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, aiming to substitute the Indian Penal Code, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, intending to replace the Code of Criminal Procedure, and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Sanhita, which seeks to replace the Indian Evidence Act.

The Lok Sabha approved these bills on December 20th, followed by the Rajya Sabha's clearance on December 21st.

In the Rajya Sabha, the bills were approved via a voice vote upon being presented by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Concluding the session, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar remarked, "These three bills which create history have been passed unanimously. They have unshackled the colonial legacy of our criminal jurisprudence that was hurtful to citizens of the country and favoured alien rulers."

The bills were championed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in both houses. He underscored that these bills represented a departure from criminal laws rooted in the colonial era, moving away from a focus on punishment and deterrence to prioritize justice and reformation. Additionally, he emphasized the bills' commitment to placing the citizen at the core of the criminal justice system. The minister also highlighted aspects such as the legislation's emphasis on digitization, information technology, and the mandatory videorecording of search and seizure procedures.