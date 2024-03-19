 President Murmu Accepts Resignation Of Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Jharkhand Governor Given Extra Charge
Soundararajan, who also served as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, submitted her resignation on Monday.

Draupadi Murmu, the President of India, has designated C P Radhakrishnan, the Governor of Jharkhand, to fulfill the responsibilities of the Governor of Telangana and the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry alongside his current duties until permanent arrangements are established.

President Droupadi Murmu has acknowledged the resignation of Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, as per a statement from the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.

Soundararajan, who also served as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, submitted her resignation on Monday.

