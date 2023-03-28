President Droupadi Murmu makes maiden visit to West Bengal

President of India Droupadi Murmu | FP Photo

Kolkata: President Droupadi Murmu is currently on her maiden visit to West Bengal. She visited Belur Muth earlier this morning and also attended a UCO Bank event.

When she first arrived in West Bengal on Monday, she said that the people of the state have always been cultured and progressive.

"The people of Bengal are cultured and progressive. The land of Bengal has given birth to immortal revolutionaries on one hand and prominent scientists on the other. From politics to the justice system, from science to philosophy, from spirituality to sports, from culture to business, from journalism to literature, cinema, music, drama, painting and other art forms, Bengal's remarkable pioneers have found new ways and methods in many fields," she said on the first day of her visit to the state.

West Bengal govt hosted reception at Netaji Indoor Stadium

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and President Droupadi Murmu shared the stage in Kolkata at Netaji Indoor Stadium on March 27 as the West Bengal government gave a reception to the President during her visit in the state.

On March 28, Murmu is likely to attend the convocation of the Visva Bharati University at Birbhum.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that even if he is invited in the programme he cannot attend it as he won’t be in the state.

Yashwant Sinha's name was proposed to contest Presidential polls by TMC

It may be recalled that Trinamool Congress (TMC) had proposed Yashwant Sinha against Murmu as the Presidential candidate. Sinha agreed to contest after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar requested him.

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah and former West Bengal Governor Gopal Krishna Gandhi whose names were also proposed against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s candidate had turned down the offer.

Later TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee said that Murmu could have been the ‘consensus’ candidate had she known that the saffron camp had planned to field a tribal woman in the President post.

In November last year, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had apologized to President Murmu following a comment of her party’s minister concerning the President of the country.

With agency inputs