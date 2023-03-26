Kolkata: President Murmu to go on two-day visit to Bengal on March 27 |

President Droupadi Murmu will be arriving in West Bengal on a two-day visit on March 27.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and Murmu will share the dais at the Netaji Indoor Stadium on Monday where the West Bengal government will feliciate the President.

Murmu may attend convocation of Visva Bharati University on 28th March

On March 28, Murmu is likely to attend the convocation of Visva Bharati University at Birbhum. Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that though if he gets an invitation for the programme he would not be able to attend it as he would be out of state.

It may be recalled that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) had proposed Yaswant Sinha's name against Murmu as the Presidential candidate. Sinha agreed to contest after the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar requested him. National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah and former West Bengal Governor Gopal Krishna Gandhi whose names were also proposed against the BJP candidate had turned down the offer.

Later TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee said that Murmu could have been the ‘consensus’ candidate had she known that the saffron camp had planned to field a tribal woman in the President post. In November last year Mamata had apologised to Murmu following a comment of her party’s minister concerning the President of the country.