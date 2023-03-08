In pics: President Draupadi Murmu, Maha CM Eknath Shinde & other politicians celebrate Holi 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 08, 2023
Holi hai...! India has geared up for celebrating the festival of colours with grandeur. Several politicial leaders stole the limelight during Holi 2023. Take a look at their festive mood.
President Draupadi Murmu celebrated the festival by greeting students of various schools and organisations at Rashtrapati Bhavan. They shared Holi cards with her.
Holi festival celebrations were marked at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's residence with grace and pride. Several politicians gathered there to vibe in the Holi mood and celebrate the occasion together.
Minister of Law and Justice of India Kiren Rijiju, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, and many others attended the Holi bash at Singh's place.
Other Cabinet Ministers such as Piyush Goyal and Anurag Thakur were also spotted enjoying Holi there.
Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal paid tribute at the Rajghat. He had announced yesterday that he will meditate and not celebrate Holi in wake of the arrests of party's leaders Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia.
Earlier in the Holi celebrations, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde marked the first Rangpanchami after assuming the post. He was seen celebrating the festival along with the residents of Kisan Nagar Division.
Former CM and the current Deputy CM of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis was seen enjoying Holi at different gatherings. He stepped onto the stage of the Dunk festival at Mumbai, and met media professionals during Holi 2023.
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan was spotted celebrating Holi with his family members. A video of him singing 'phaag' at his residence in Bhopal surfaced on social media.
Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav celebrated the traditional Lathmaar Holi at his official residence in Patna. Dressed up as Lord Krishna, he was spotted playing the flute in a viral video shared online.