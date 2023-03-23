Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee meets Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik amid talks for third front ahead of 2024 elections

File

Amidst buzz of a third front and bringing all the regional parties under one umbrella ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday met her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik and said there were ‘no political’ discussion’ held between them.

Mamata aims to strengthen the federal structure of the nation

Talking to the media, Mamata said they have spoken of ‘strengthening the federal structure’ of the country. “We have spoken of strengthening the federal structure of the country and to make it permanent. We have also spoken about the safety of the people. I have thanked Naveenji for the hospitality and invited him to Bengal. Some chambers have requested me if any memorandum of Understanding (MoU) can be signed or some other steps can be taken to get iron-ore from Odisha,” said Mamata.

Echoing Mamata's statement, Patnaik said that ‘no political discussion was held in the meeting’. “Bengal and Odisha are neighbours and we have a strong relationship. We spoke on a number of things but nothing concrete,” said Patnaik.

Significant meeting for next year's general election

Some political analysts said Thursday's meeting was significant in the run up to the general elections next year and Mamata last week had met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Kolkata. She is also scheduled to meet Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Friday in Kolkata.

Further, the Trinmool Congress chief is also likely to meet Aam Admi Party chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital soon.