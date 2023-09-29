 President Droupadi Murmu Gives Assent To Women's Reservation Bill
The implementation of this reservation will occur subsequent to the completion of the upcoming census and delimitation process.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 29, 2023, 05:31 PM IST
article-image
President of India Droupadi Murmu |

The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam has been enacted into law in India following the approval of President Droupadi Murmu for the women's reservation bill. With its transformation into an Act, 33% of seats in both the Lok Sabha and state assemblies will be designated for women. However, the implementation of this reservation will occur subsequent to the completion of the upcoming census and delimitation process. During a special session of Parliament held this month, the women's reservation bill received approval from both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, marking a momentous achievement for the Indian Parliament, particularly as it relocated its operations to the new Parliament building on September 19.

The AIMIM was the sole opposition to the women's reservation bill, contending that it would primarily benefit savarna women since there is no provision for the reservation of seats for Muslim women representatives. Furthermore, the Congress raised concerns regarding the absence of OBC reservation and questioned the extended timeframe for implementation even after its passage in Parliament and subsequent approval by the President.

article-image

