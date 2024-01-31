'New Parl Building Has Fragrance Of Shrestha Bharat' Says President Droupadi Murmu Addressing Joint Sitting Of Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha

President Droupadi Murmu Addresses Joint Sitting Of Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha | X

The Budget Session of Parliament has commenced as President Droupadi Murmu has begun addressing a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

President Droupadi Murmu addresses both Houses of the Parliament

President Droupadi Murmu said, "This is my first address in the new Parliament building. This grand building has been built at the beginning of the Amrit Kaal. This has the fragrance of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat'...This also has the resolve to honour democratic and parliamentary traditions. Besides this, it also has the resolve to build new traditions of the new India of the 21st century. I am confident that there will be meaningful conversation on policies, in this new building."

#WATCH | Budget Session | President Droupadi Murmu addresses a joint session of both Houses at the new Parliament building.



She says, "...This is my first address in the new Parliament building. This grand building has been built at the beginning of the Amrit Kaal. This has the…"

Addressing both the houses, President Droupadi Murmu said, "The achievements that we see today are the extension of the practices of the last 10 years. We heard the slogan of 'Gareebi Hatao' since our childhood. Today, for the first time in our lives, we see poverty being alleviated on a large scale."

President hails key decisions by Central Govt

She also hailed key decisions taken by the Central Govt. Hailing decisions on Ram Madir and Abrogation of article 370, President said, "In last 10 years, India has seen completion of many such works in national interest for which people were waiting for decades. 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' have become our strengths."

#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu enlists the achievements of the government



President Droupadi Murmu enlists the achievements of the government

"The last year was full of accomplishments for India. There were many successes - India became the fastest-growing economy. India became the first nation to reach the south pole of the Moon. The…"

President Droupadi Murmu also said, "Last year, the country achieved great height. Despite the challenges, the country achieved the highest growth rate. India become the first country to reach the southern pole of Moon. The country successfully organized the G20. India won more than 100 medals in Asian Games. India also got the Atal Tunnel."

The last session before Lok Sabha polls expected to be held in April-May this year is to provide a total of eight sittings spread over a period of 10 days. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the interim budget on Thursday (February 1).