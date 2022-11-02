e-Paper Get App
Praveen Nettaru murder case: NIA declares Rs 5 lakh reward for info on 4 accused

NIA named 4 absconders, members of PFI, alleged to be involved in the killing of Hindu activist Praveen Nettaru in Sullia Taluk of Dakshina Kannada district.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 02, 2022, 09:40 AM IST
Praveen Nettaru, district secretary of the BJP Yuva Morcha, who was murdered in Bellare | Twitter/@BSBommai
Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced cash rewards up to Rs 5 lakh for anyone who shares information leading to the arrest of some of the accused in the Praveen Nettaru murder case.

NIA named four absconders, members of the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI), alleged to be involved in the killing of Hindu activist Praveen Nettaru in Sullia Taluk of Dakshina Kannada district.

The absconding accused are identified as follows: Mohammad Mustafa alias Mustafa Paijaru of Budu house in Bellare village of Sulya taluk (Rs. 5 lakhs cash reward), M.H. Tufail of Madikeri city, Kodagu district (Rs. 5 lakhs reward), M.R. Umar Farooq of Sullia (Rs 2 Lakh reward) and Abu Bakr Siddique alias Painter Siddique alias Gujari Siddique of Bellare village in Sullia (Rs. 2 lakhs reward).

According to agency reports, the accused had gone underground after committing the crime and even after an extensive search they remain elusive.

Members of the public, with credible information, may contact the office of Superintendent of Police, (MHA) 8th Floor, Vishweshwaraiah Kendriya Bhawan, Domlur, Bengaluru, Karnataka-560071.

The information can be relayed over the agency’s phone numbers – 080-29510900 and 8904241100.

The National Investigation Agency has told the media, that the informant’s identity and personal information will be kept confidential.

