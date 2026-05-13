Prateek Yadav's Wife Aparna Arrives In Lucknow Following Husband's Death, Devastated BJP Leader Spotted At Airport - Video Surfaces |

Lucknow: BJP leader and State Women's Commission Vice Chairperson Aparna Yadav arrived in Lucknow on May 13, following the demise of her husband, Prateek Yadav. Yadav, son of veteran politician Mulayam Singh Yadav and stepbrother of Akhilesh Yadav, died in Lucknow at the age of 38.

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Aparna Bisht Yadav, his wife, is a BJP member and is currently the vice chairperson of the State Women's Commission. Prateek was the son of Mulayam Singh Yadav and his second wife, Sadhna Gupta.

Prateek, a fitness enthusiast, was reportedly declared brought dead at the Lucknow civil hospital. His stepbrother, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, was among those who expressed their shock. "The demise of Shri Pratik Yadav Ji is extremely heartbreaking! May God grant peace to the departed soul. Humble tribute!" the Samajwadi Party said in a brief post on X.

How was Prateek's Relationship With his Wife Aparna?

Earlier this year, in January, Prateek Yadav claimed that he had decided to divorce his wife Aparna Yadav and accused her of ruining his family. In a now deleted post shared on his Instagram handle, he had described Aparna Yadav as 'selfish' and alleged that she had damaged his family relationships.

The post also claimed that he wanted to divorce her at the earliest as he said that Aparna was only interested in becoming famous and influential. Moreover, the post also stated that his mental health was in a very bad condition and that she was unconcerned.