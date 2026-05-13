Prateek Yadav’s 'She Ruined My Family Ties' Post About Wife Aparna Yadav Removed From Instagram

IANS

Lucknow: Almost three months before his death, Prateek Yadav, son of late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and stepbrother of Akhilesh Yadav, had announced on Instagram that he is seeking a divorce from his wife, BJP leader Aparna Yadav, alleging that she had ruined his family ties. Notably, the post is now not available on his Instagram.

"The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed," reads the page directed from the URL of his old post. However, the exact date and time of the post being deleted is not known.

“I am going to divorce this selfish woman as soon as possible. She ruined my family ties. All she wants to become is famous and influential,” he had written.

Prateek further claimed that he is currently struggling with poor mental health and alleged that Aparna showed no concern for his condition.

“Right now, I am in a very bad mental health condition and she doesn't bother. Because it's only herself she bothers about. I have never seen such a bad soul, and I was unfortunate to get married to her,” he had said as quoted by news agency IANS.

However, days after announcing his decision to seek a divorce from his wife, Aparna Yadav, and posting a series of harsh allegations against her, Yadav appeared to take a U-turn, indicating reconciliation and lashing out at social media trolls.

Interestingly, that post has also been deleted. The date of the post being taken down is not known.

Akhilesh Yadav reacts

Reacting to his stepbrother's death, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "I have known Prateek since childhood. Today, he is no longer with us. We are deeply saddened by this... He wanted to move forward in life and work. It is heartbreaking that he is not with us today. We will abide by whatever the law and family members say... We will take the legal route."

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Civil Hospital CMS Dr D. C. Pandey said that when Prateek was brought to the hospital, his pulse had completely dropped and his heart had stopped functioning. The exact cause of death is yet to be determined, according to Times of India report.