 Prashant Kishor To Take Oath As Bihar MLA Today After Historic Bankipur Bypoll Victory, Becomes First Jan Suraaj Legislator
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HomeIndiaPrashant Kishor To Take Oath As Bihar MLA Today After Historic Bankipur Bypoll Victory, Becomes First Jan Suraaj Legislator

Prashant Kishor To Take Oath As Bihar MLA Today After Historic Bankipur Bypoll Victory, Becomes First Jan Suraaj Legislator

Prashant Kishor will take oath as a Bihar MLA on Monday after winning the Bankipur Assembly by-election by 19,324 votes. He defeated BJP’s Neeraj Kumar Sinha, becoming the first elected MLA of the Jan Suraaj Party. Kishor’s victory ended the BJP’s dominance over Bankipur since 1995 and marked a major breakthrough for the fledgling party in Bihar politics.

IANSUpdated: Monday, August 17, 2026, 08:08 AM IST
Prashant Kishor To Take Oath As Bihar MLA Today After Historic Bankipur Bypoll Victory, Becomes First Jan Suraaj Legislator
Prashant Kishor To Take Oath As Bihar MLA Today After Historic Bankipur Bypoll Victory, Becomes First Jan Suraaj Legislator |

Patna: Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor will take the oath as a member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly on Monday, after his decisive victory in the Bankipur Assembly by-election.

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The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled for 10:30 am in the office room of Bihar Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar in the Assembly's main building.

According to a letter issued by the Deputy Secretary of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Kishor has been requested to appear at the designated time and place to take the oath or make the required affirmation.

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Kishor became the first elected MLA of the Jan Suraaj Party after defeating BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar Sinha in the Bankipur by-election. The result marked Kishor’s first electoral victory after entering electoral politics and represented a major breakthrough for the relatively new party.

Polling for the Bankipur seat was held on July 30, while counting took place on August 3.

Kishor maintained his lead throughout the counting process and ultimately secured a victory by 19,324 votes. He polled 64,151 votes, while BJP’s Neeraj Kumar Sinha received 44,827 votes. RJD candidate Rekha Gupta finished third with 14,273 votes.

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The result also ended the BJP’s long-standing hold over the constituency, which the party had controlled since 1995

The victory was particularly significant because Bankipur has traditionally been regarded as a BJP stronghold. The BJP had maintained a long-standing dominance over the constituency, making Kishor’s win a major political upset.

With the ceremony, Kishor will formally begin his tenure as an MLA and become the first legislator elected on a Jan Suraaj Party ticket. His victory has given the fledgling party its first presence in the state legislature and turned the Bankipur bypoll into a closely watched political development in Bihar.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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