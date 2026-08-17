'BJP Planning Violence': CJP’s Ashutosh Ranka Alleges Ahead Of Bengal Visit Over Volunteer’s Father’s Death In Bankura | Video | X

Kolkata: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka has alleged that the BJP was planning violence during his visit to West Bengal on Monday.

Ranka posted a message on X, saying, "Lahoo ka ek ek katra is desh mein inqalab ka sailab lekar aayega" (Every drop of blood will bring a flood of revolution to this country).

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"Ever since this announcement, I have received 15+ calls from well-wishers, activists, govt insiders informing that the BJP is planning violence during my visit tomorrow", he said.

Ranka challenged the BJP, saying, "Let BJP do it -- and let the world watch them do it."

He further alleged that while the youth of the country was fighting for education and better schools, the BJP was responding with violence.

The CJP team will visit West Bengal to seek justice for the death of a volunteer's father, who was allegedly assaulted in West Bengal's Bankura district and had subsequently died.

"Our volunteer, Abdul, who was also constantly present at Jantar Mantar the day before yesterday, went to visit a school in his village in Bankura district under the 'School Thik Karo' campaign," Ashutosh Ranka said on Sunday.

Ranka added that the school was in Indus block and that the volunteer Abdul Hafiz, also identified as Sheikh Riqhe, was beaten up by "BJP goons" after he reached home, and Abdul's father, who tried to intervene, was also beaten up and sustained serious injuries. "And this morning, his father passed away. So, our entire team is going to Bengal tonight. We will rest only after getting justice for Abdul and his family," Ranka said.

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CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, in a post on X, said, "Abdul went to inspect the govt school in Bengal where he once studied. He lost his father after they were attacked by goons (allegedly from BJP) for speaking up about the poor condition of govt schools. It makes my blood boil that people are being murdered simply for demanding better schools. CJP stands firmly with Abdul and his family. We demand the immediate arrest of those responsible for his father's death. A CJP team will visit West Bengal and ensure that Abdul and his family get justice. And to the hatemongers who think they can silence us through violence: we are not going to back off. Attack our members, threaten us, try to intimidate us; we will only fight harder. We will not be silenced. We will not be intimidated. We will keep fighting for better schools."

The CJP has begun a nationwide "School Thik Karo" campaign, focusing on "fixing" government schools.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)