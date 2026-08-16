West Bengal: CJP Supporter's Father Killed In Bankura Attack, 8 Arrested | File Pic

Kolkata: The father of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporter and activist Sheikh Abdul Hafiz was beaten to death in West Bengal’s Bankura.

A group of unknown miscreants had suddenly attacked Hafiz and his father and later Hafiz’s father had succumbed to his injuries when he was taken to Burdwan Medical College.

So far police have arrested eight people in connection with this attack.

The attack took place on August 13 when Hafiz visited Hafiz visited Karishunda Paschimpara Primary School to inspect its educational conditions as a part of his party’s work.

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That night some unknown miscreants had attacked Hafiz and his father with sticks and iron rods, when Hafiz managed to flee from the house his father was attacked by the miscreants.

Hafiz’s mother Hasina Begum had lodged a complaint with the police and pleaded that no one should lose her husband due to such violence and prayed for strict punishment for the miscreants.

CJP however, held Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) responsible for this death.