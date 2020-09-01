Pranab Mukherjee's death: Flags at Rashtrapati Bhavan and Parliament fly at half-mast

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday announced a seven-day state mourning in memory of former President Pranab Mukherjee.
As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, seven days' state mourning will be observed throughout India from August 31 to September 6, both days inclusive, the MHA said in a statement.
"During the period of state mourning, the National Flag will fly at half-mast on all buildings throughout India, where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment," the statement added.
Meanwhile, the flags at Rashtrapati Bhavan and Parliament were seen flying at half-mast on Tuesday morning.
The former President passed away on Monday. He was 84. "With a Heavy Heart, this is to inform you that my father Shri Pranab Mukherjee has just passed away in spite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital and prayers duas and prarthanas from people throughout India! I thank all of You Folded hands," his son Abhijit Mukherjee said.
Congress leaders, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh and party chief Sonia Gandhi, condoled his death.
"I have learnt with profound sorrow about the passing away of Shri Pranab Mukherjee, former president of India. In his death, our country has lost one of its greatest leaders of Independent India. He and I worked very closely in the government of India and I depended on him a great deal for his wisdom, vast knowledge and experience of public affairs," Singh said in his condolence message.
In a letter to Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha, Sonia Gandhi said his life over the past five decades mirrored 50 years of India's history.
"He brought distinction to every post he held. He established a genuine rapport with colleagues across the political spectrum, and he served our country with the utmost dedication," she said.
"Pranab da had been such an integral and prominent part of national life, the Congress party and the central government for over five decades, it is hard to imagine how we can do without his wisdom, experience, sage advice and deep understanding of so many subjects," the party president added.
