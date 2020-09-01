Pranab Mukherjee's death: Flags at Rashtrapati Bhavan and Parliament fly at half-mast

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday announced a seven-day state mourning in memory of former President Pranab Mukherjee.

As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, seven days' state mourning will be observed throughout India from August 31 to September 6, both days inclusive, the MHA said in a statement.

"During the period of state mourning, the National Flag will fly at half-mast on all buildings throughout India, where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment," the statement added.

Meanwhile, the flags at Rashtrapati Bhavan and Parliament were seen flying at half-mast on Tuesday morning.

