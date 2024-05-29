Prajwal Revanna Sex Tape Controversy: SIT Arrests 2 Prime Accused For Allegedly Distributing Pen Drives Containing Obscene Videos

Bengaluru: Special Investigation Team (SIT) officials have arrested two prime accused in connection with the JD(S) suspended MP Prajwal Revanna obscene video case, said police. The arrested have been identified as Naveen Gowda and Chetan.

The SIT probing the sexual harassment case against Prajwal Revanna on Tuesday arrested two accused for allegedly distributing pen drives containing obscene videos.

According to police sources, the accused were arrested when they appeared before the High Court seeking anticipatory bail.

Arrested Chetan Gowda and Naveen Gowda allegedly distributed pen drives containing videos of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's grandson Prajwal Revanna sexually assaulting women.

About The Prajwal Revanna Obscene Video Case

The videos were circulating on social media, and after the Karnataka State Women's Commission wrote to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to investigate the allegations, the state government on April 28 entrusted the SIT with the responsibility of investigating the case.

Prajwal, 33, who is the NDA candidate for the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency in the current Lok Sabha elections, left the country on April 27, a day after polling. Later, the case of his obscene videos was widely reported. Although the SIT has issued summons to appear in the hearing several times in connection with the same case, Prajwal Revanna has consistently evaded the hearing.

Interpol Issues 'Blue Corner Notice'

Interpol has now issued a Blue Corner Notice and the court has also issued an arrest warrant against Prajwal Revanna.

Earlier, Prajwal Revanna, in a self-made video released on Monday, said that he will appear before the Special Investigative Team (SIT) on May 31 for questioning.

Revanna said that his trip was pre-planned as there was no case against him when the voting was held in Karnataka on April 26 for the general elections. He also alleged political conspiracy against him as he was "growing in politics."

Revanna's location is still unknown and is supposedly in Germany, according to officials.

The suspended Janata Dal (Secular) MP also extended an apology to his family, party supporters and the people of the state. Revanna also claimed that he "went into depression" and "isolated" himself as he accused Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders of sparking a discussion on the issue as part of an alleged conspiracy.