Prajwal Revanna Sex Controversy: 'Cancel Revanna's Diplomatic Passport...' Siddaramaiah To PM

Prajwal Revanna Sex Tape Controversy: CM Siddaramaiah writes to PM Modi |

New Delhi: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to cancel the Diplomatic Passport of JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna who is facing an SIT probe over the allegation of sexual harassment "along with prompt and concerted actions to secure his return to India."

Siddaramaiah in his letter to the Prime Minister said that it is shameful that Prajwal Revanna fled the country on April 27, 2024, to Germany using his diplomatic passport shortly after news of his heinous actions emerged and just a few hours before the first FIR was filed against him.

"I write to you once again to draw attention to the grave series of incidents that Prajwal Revanna has been accused of committing. These incidents have not only shocked the conscience of the people of the State of Karnataka but have also caused a nationwide concern," he said.

"It is shameful that Prajwal Revanna, a Member of Parliament from Hassan constituency, who is also contesting for re-election in the present general election, and who is the grandson of a former Prime Minister, fled the country on the 27th of April 2024 to Germany using his diplomatic passport bearing number 11135500 shortly after news of his heinous actions emerged and just a few hours before the first FIR was filed against him. He has abused his diplomatic privileges to flee the country and to escape criminal proceedings," the Karnataka CM added.

Siddaramaiah expressed his concern that despite the issue of a Look Out Circular, a Blue Corner Notice, and two notices by the Investigating Officer, Prajwal Revanna has managed to remain in hiding to this day.

"The Government of Karnataka has taken prompt actions to meet the ends of justice by setting up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for investigation of the matter. The SIT is investigating the alleged crimes of Prajwal Revanna against women and is making efforts to secure the presence of the accused to face criminal charges," he said.

"It is a matter of serious concern that the accused Mr. Prajwal Revanna has managed to remain in hiding to this day despite the issue of a Look Out Circular, a Blue Corner Notice, and two notices by the Investigating Officer under section 41A CrPC, The FIR against Mr. Prajwal Revanna contains charges in the nature of rape, sexual assault, disrobing women and forcibly video-graphing sexual acts in order to threaten the victims," the Karnataka CM added.

He further urged PM Modi to consider this matter this utmost seriousness and take prompt and necessary actions.

"Needless to emphasize that such abuse of privileges and deliberate acts of non-cooperation with the legal proceedings deserve serious action by the Central Government or its instrumentalities so as to secure the presence of the accused to face investigation and trial. It is disheartening that my previous letter raising similar concerns on the issue has not, to the best of my knowledge, been acted upon despite the gravity of the situation," Siddaramaiah said in his letter.

"Therefore, I urge you to kindly consider this matter with utmost seriousness and take prompt and necessary actions to cancel the diplomatic passport of Prajwal Revanna, under Section 10(3)(h) of the Passport Act, 1967 or under any other relevant law and secure his return to the country in the interest of the public," he added.

Meanwhile, according to the sources, the Ministry of External Affairs of India has received a letter from the Karnataka government for the cancellation of the diplomatic passport in respect of MP Prajwal Revanna. This is being processed.

HD Revanna and his son, Prajwal Revanna, are facing a probe by an SIT constituted by the Karnataka government over allegations of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation following a complaint by a woman who worked in their household.