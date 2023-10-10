'Pradhan Mantri Modi Mere Saath Bacchon Ka Khel Khel Rahe Hain': Arrested AAP MP Sanjay Singh Says Ahead Of Court Hearing In Liquor Scam

AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi |

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh accused Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday of playing childish games with him. Singh's comments came ahead of his court hearing in a liquor scam case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Singh was arrested in connection with the liquor scam and during the hearing, the ED requested a five-day remand citing the MP's lack of co-operation in the investigation and failure to provide information regarding data recovered from his phone.

Singh criticises PM Modi

While in court, Singh accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of subjecting him to torture. He continued to criticise PM Modi until reaching the courtroom gate. The court had instructed the Rajya Sabha MP not to give media interviews during his appearances to avoid security issues.

Watch the video below:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

'PM Modi playing childish games with me'

While being taken away by the police before the hearing, Singh said, "Pradhanmantri Modi mere sath bachho ka khel khel rahe hai (Prime Minister Modi is playing childish games with me)." He continued, "I want to assess the extent of his mistreatment. I want him to continue istreating me as much as he can. Those who have looted the country of lakhs of crores are aligned with Modi, while the honest ones are against him. Actions are being taken against them."

Custody extended till October 13

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha MP's custody of the ED was extended till October 13 by a Delhi court in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

Read Also ED Raids Delhi Premises Of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan In Money Laundering Case: Report

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)