'Power Can't Suppress People's Verdict': Congress MP Manickam Tagore Backs Vijay After Majority Claim Hits Roadblock | ANI

Amid the ongoing political uncertainty in Tamil Nadu, Congress leader Manickam Tagore on May 8 came out strongly in support of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay after reports emerged that the actor-politician had failed to prove a majority to form the government in the state.

In a post on X, Tagore alleged that “those who were defeated by the people” were attempting to block Vijay from becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Questioning the developments surrounding the government formation process, the Congress MP said obstacles were being created against “the people’s democratic choice.”

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He further asserted that while power may delay the people’s verdict, it cannot suppress it forever, adding that the struggle for justice and people’s rights would continue.

The remarks came after a dramatic turn in Tamil Nadu politics, with sources in Governor Rajendra Arlekar’s office claiming that Vijay had not been able to demonstrate the support of 118 MLAs, the majority mark in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly. As a result, Vijay is now unlikely to be sworn in as Chief Minister on May 9 as previously expected.

Sources further claimed that the TVK leader currently has the backing of 116 MLAs, leaving him just two short of the majority needed to stake claim to form the government. The development comes after days of hectic negotiations with various political parties following TVK’s impressive performance in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, where the party secured 108 seats.

Earlier in the day, Vijay had arrived at Lok Bhavan in Chennai to formally stake claim to form the government after TVK’s electoral victory. He also met Governor Arlekar for the third time in three days amid efforts to secure the required numbers.

Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony had earlier been scheduled for 11 am on May 9 in Chennai. However, the latest developments have cast uncertainty over the formation of the new government in the state.