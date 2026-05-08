TVK's Vijay Fails To Prove Majority To Governor Rajendra Arlekar: Reports | File Pics

In another twist in Tamil Nadu politics, TVK chief Vijay has reportedly failed to prove the support of 118 MLAs, the majority mark in the state’s 234-member Assembly, according to sources in Governor Rajendra Arlekar’s office. This also means that he will not be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 9.

According to sources, the actor-politician has the support of 116 MLAs, just two short of the required majority. This comes after intense negotiations with political parties following TVK’s victory in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, in which the party secured 108 seats.

Earlier in the day, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay arrived at Lok Bhavan in Chennai to stake claim to form the government in Tamil Nadu after his party’s victory in the recently concluded Assembly elections. He met Governor Rajendra Arlekar for the third time in three days after reportedly securing the required majority.

Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony, which was scheduled for 11 am on May 9.