Trisha Krishnan's 'IYKYK' Post Goes Viral Amid Rumours Of Her Dating Thalapathy Vijay |

Thalapathy Vijay is currently enjoying the buzz surrounding his reported victory in the Tamil Nadu elections. Amid this, rumours about him allegedly dating actress Trisha Krishnan have only continued to grow stronger. Now, it appears that Trisha has subtly reacted to the ongoing speculation through a cryptic Instagram Story post.

Trisha shared a photo on Instagram featuring phrases like “blah blah,” “Yadda ya,” and “dah dah,” seemingly hinting at people gossiping behind someone’s back. She posted the image with the caption, “IYKYK (If you know you know),” which many social media users interpreted as her indirect response to the rumours surrounding her personal life.

Trisha's cryptic post |

Her post comes amid persistent chatter linking her to Vijay. Recently, the speculation gained further traction after Rakhi Sawant commented on their alleged relationship. Speaking to Filmymantra Media, Rakhi said, “I think they should get married. Mujhe lagta hai Vijay aur Trisha ko shaadi kar lene chahiye, aur hum aayenge mehendi mein.”

Following Vijay’s election win, rumours have also surfaced about Trisha potentially entering politics. According to several reports, TVK leaders are allegedly encouraging the actress to contest the by-poll from the Tiruchirappalli East constituency, which Vijay is expected to vacate after also winning from Perambur. However, neither Vijay nor Trisha has officially addressed these reports so far.

The rumours around actor-turned-politician Vijay and actress Trisha Krishnan’s alleged relationship first gained traction through their long-standing on-screen chemistry, especially after films like Ghilli. Over the years, their frequent public appearances and resurfaced old interviews have kept speculation alive on social media. The buzz intensified again after recent joint appearances at public events, which quickly went viral and fuelled fresh discussions online, despite no official confirmation from either side.

Adding to the noise, reports around Vijay’s personal life also brought his marriage with Sangeetha Sornalingam into focus. According to court filings, Sangeetha has reportedly alleged in her divorce petition that Vijay was involved in an extramarital relationship with a leading actress, though the actress has not been named in official documents.