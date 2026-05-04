'Double Celebrations For Trisha Krishnan': Lakshmi Manchu & Charmy Kaur's Birthday Wishes For Actress Go Viral Amid Vijay's Tamil Nadu Election Victory

Trisha Krishnan's Birthday Wishes Amid Vijay's Tamil Nadu Election Victory Goes VIRAL |

Actor-turned-politician C. Joseph Vijay, aka Thalapathy, is on track to see his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) register a victory in the Tamil Nadu elections. Coincidentally, May 4 not only marks the Tamil Nadu election result day but also Trisha Krishnan’s birthday. Amid Vijay’s divorce from wife Sangeetha Sornalingam, there have been rumours alleging that the actor is involved in an affair with Trisha.

As several celebrities and actors wished Trisha a happy birthday, one message that stood out was from Lakshmi Manchu. The actress, producer and television host penned a note for Trisha, hinting that May 4 could be a day of "double celebrations" for her.

Lakshmi wrote, "Happy Birthday to the ever gorgeous, ever graceful @trishakrishnan!" She added, "What a day to celebrate! I guess the universe decided to give you the best birthday gift with that massive victory!" She further stated, "Double celebrations for you today! Have a magical one, darling!"

Lakshmi Manchu's post for Trisha |

This led many to wonder whether Lakshmi had allegedly "officially declared extra marital affairs." One tweeted, "Independence day of extramarital affairs. May 4th. Officially declared by Manchu Lakshmi and Charmi Kaur.

Actress Charmy Kaur uploaded a photo with Trisha, linking her birthday celebrations with Vijay's victory. She wrote, "Special celebrations on your special day. U lucky mascot." she further added that this birthday of Trisha's will forever be remembered as Vijay's victory in Tamil Nadu elections. She added, "This birthday shall be marked as a victory in the books of history like i always say, patience and persistence. Happiest birthday my baby girl."

Another user tweeted on social media, "I don’t understand why actresses like Samantha and Manchu Lakshmi are supporting Trisha just because she is an old friend!!??? They are indirectly promoting affairs do they even understand that."

Buzz around Trisha Krishnan and Vijay has intensified amid reports of the latter’s separation from Sangeetha Sornalingam, but there is still no official confirmation of any affair. What’s driving the chatter is the reported divorce filing, which allegedly mentions an extramarital relationship with an unnamed actress, prompting netizens to connect the dots to Trisha, given their long-standing link-up rumours, frequent collaborations, and recent public sightings together.