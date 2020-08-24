Postpone JEE and NEET to December: Swamy urges PM Modi not to 'put us all to shame'

Amidst the ongoing controversy over JEE and NEET 2020, BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subramanian Swamy has written a letter to PM Narendra Modi about postponing of these entrance exams.

As per the report by Live Law, Swamy has demanded the postponement of the exams to December in the wake of current COVID-19 crisis and flood situation in several states.

"I urge the Government of India. Don’t put us all to shame. Postpone the exams to December," said Swamy, while talking about the issue.

Earlier the day, Swamy said that If the Narendra Modi-led Government goes through imposing the NEET/JEE exam now, it will be the "giant mistake" like ‘Nasbandi’ in 1976 that caused the undoing of Indira government in 1977.

The leader took to Twitter and wrote, "If our Modi Government goes through imposing the NEET/JEE exam now it will be the giant mistake like Nasbandi in 1976 that caused the undoing of Indira government in 1977. Indian voters may suffer silently but have long memories.”