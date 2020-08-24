NCP is in internal crisis: Subramanian Swamy

Mumbai: BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in a tweet talked about internal differences between NCP chief Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar, who is Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister. He did not stop there but raked up the issue of Pawar's daughter and NCP MP Supriya Sule's Singapore citizenship. In a tweet, he said ''NCP is in an internal crisis with Sharad Pawar & Ajit Pawar having different goals. Niraj Gunde has raised the issue of Supriya Sule Singapore citizenship & companies. The CBI team chosen by the Director is of high-class investigators. Plus Forensic probe in hands of Dr. Sudhir Gupta.''

NCP sources have not offered any comment saying that ''Covid-19 pandemic is far more important right now.'' However, the NCP minister reminded that the Bombay High Court way back in April 2012 had dismissed a petition challenging Sule's election on the ground that she had purchased a property in Singapore and attained citizenship of that country. He also informed that Gunde has been a silent mediator between the BJP and Shiv Sena.

Swamy's tweet comes days after Pawar had reprimanded in public his grandnephew Parth Pawar, who is the son of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, for demanding CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput case and also terming the groundbreaking function for Ram Mandir a historic day. After the Supreme Court's order allowing the CBI to probe the SSR death case, Parth had tweeted Satyamev Jayate. On the other hand, Pawar in a tweet said, '' Hope CBI probe in SSR case won't get unresolved.''

Meanwhile, DCM Ajit Pawar at Pune despited repeated querries from reporters declined to comment on Parth Pawar episode.