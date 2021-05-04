Post-poll violence in West Bengal: Plea filed in Supreme Court seeking institution of President's Rule

Amid reports of violence, loot, and plunder across West Bengal after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) handsomely emerged victorious in the Assembly polls on May 2, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sought a report from the government. "MHA has asked the West Bengal government for a report on the post-election violence targetting opposition political workers in the state," it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had a telephonic conversation with West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and "expressed his serious anguish and concern at alarmingly worrisome law and order situation" in the state. "I share grave concerns of the Prime Minister, given that violence vandalism, arson, loot and killings continue unabated. Concerned must act in overdrive to restore order," Dhankhar tweeted.

Meanwhile, Indic Collective Trust has moved the Supreme Court seeking a declaration that the Constitutional machinery in West Bengal has broken down and to institute President's Rule in the state, reported Live Law. The plea also seeks directions to the Centre to deploy central protection forces, including armed forces, for the restoration of law and order in the state.

The plea states that members and supporters of opposition parties "have been brutally murdered, with their houses and personal property being destroyed". "There have been instances of heinous crimes including bombing of localities, murders, violations against the modesty of women, riotous looting, kidnapping, arson and destruction of public property," it added.

Besides, BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia on Tuesday has also moved the apex court seeking CBI investigation into "rampant violence" including murder and rapes allegedly by Trinamool Congress (TMC) party workers across West Bengal "before, during and after the Assembly elections".

Bhatia, a senior advocate, in his intervention application filed in his pending 2018 PIL has sought a direction to the state government to file a detailed status report about the FIRs registered, arrests made and steps taken against perpetrators of violence.

"The instant application is being preferred...to bring to the notice of this court, the brutal murders and commission of serious crimes like rape and molestation, blatant violence and the complete breakdown of law and order machinery in West Bengal before, during and after the recently concluded assembly elections in the state," Bhatia said in his plea.

(With PTI inputs)