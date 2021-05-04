PM Modi talks to Bengal Governor amid violent clashes; expresses 'anguish and concern' over situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had a telephonic conversation with West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar amid reports of violence and vandalism in West Bengal. The interaction comes less than a day after the Home Ministry asked the West Bengal Government to submit a report on the "post election violence targeting opposition political workers" in the eastern state.

"PM called and expressed his serious anguish and concern at alarmingly worrisome law and order situation. I share grave concerns of the Prime Minister, given that violence vandalism, arson, loot and killings continue unabated. Concerned must act in overdrive to restore order," tweeted the Governor tagging Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.