Post-festival aftermath: Kerala reports 31,445 new COVID-19 cases

Confirming the worst fears of the post-festival surge in Covid cases, Kerala registered 31,445 fresh Covid-19 cases and 215 deaths on Wednesday. The test positivity rate (TPR) jumped to 19.03%, indicating a steady increase in the infection as people disregarded Covid protocols to crowd marketplaces and visit friends and relatives for Onam celebrations.

Experts had warned of the possibility of fresh daily cases touching upward of 40,000. It has now been decided to enforce strict lockdown in 74 administration areas throughout the state where the weekly infection population ratio has crossed eight.

Health experts are veering round to the view that Kerala may have erred in its strategy to deal with Covid spread. Despite the state boasting one of the best healthcare systems in India, Kerala has the ignominy of witnessing the highest Covid numbers when all other states have progressively reduced their number of cases.

There is also a widespread criticism for the state’s extended lockdowns, which affected large sections of people whose livelihood has been endangered. Instead of confining the Covid-affected to closed zones, the authorities closed down markets and public places, causing frustration among the people.

When it was no longer possible to carry on with the lockdown, the authorities had to lift the restrictions, and people turned out in large numbers to markets and other public places, leading to a sudden surge in infection. According to health experts, this is what has led to such a grave situation.

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 11:24 PM IST