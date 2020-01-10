Porsche-aaaaa: Car owner fined Rs 27 lakh for violations

New Delhi: Those who still don't follow traffic rules should gear up, as the new Motor Vehicle Act can cost you dearly.

A traffic fine receipt worth Rs 27.68 lakh is doing the rounds on social media which was issued by the Ahmedabad traffic police to a person for not having valid documents. The fine is believed to be the highest ever in India.

The Ahmedabad traffic police shared the receipt of the fine on its Twitter handle and wrote, "RTO slaps a fine of total Rs 27.68 Lakh on Porsche Car which was detained during a routine check by Ahmedabad Traffic West Police for not having required documents. One of the highest fine amount levied in the country ever."

