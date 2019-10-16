Poor people worst affected by note ban, GST: Rahul Gandhi at Maharashtra rally

Rahul Gandhi addressed an election rally at Yavatmal in Maharashtra before polling begins in the state on October 21. In his speech, Gandhi attacked the NDA government on economy saying that it is pursuing the wrong economic policies.

He also went ahead and blamed note ban and GST as the prime reasons for the high unemployment level in the country. According to Gandhi, poor people are among the worst affected and went on to state that "till the Modi government is in power, the problem of joblessness will not be resolved".

Mentioning that the proposed NYAY scheme of the Congress was meant to jump-start the economy, Rahul said that the economy is not run by Ambani and Adani, but by poor people. Exhorting the people to vote for the Congress-NCP coalition, he said that they will work to rectify the damage done by the present ruling dispensation.

This is what he said at the rally, "In next six months, the number of jobless youth will double. Maharashtra has an opportunity to rectify the damage. Elect a Congress-NCP (coalition) government to resolve the crisis".

Expressing confidence of being victorious, Gandhi said that after the polls, Maharashtra will get a government that will work for the benefit of the farmers, poor as well as the small and medium businessmen.