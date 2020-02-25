Pondicherry University students protesting fee hike 'detained' by police; forcibly evicted from main entrance of University

The protests, SFI says, are being led by the student council of the University., against "the drastic hike of academic fees". The protests started on February 6.

A Twitter handle identifying itself as the Students Council - Pondicherry University adds that the students have been "detained" in their own campus. In another tweet the handle added that students "we're not being allowed washrooms to freshen up".

"We're not allowed to leave the premises and come back, so we have no food and very little water," it wrote.

"The CRPF has actively cut off access to all facilities, trumping the authority of the police. Forces still flooding the Admin Block," it wrote in another tweet.