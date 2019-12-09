Delhi police lathi charge JNU students protesting fee hike

This is not the first such incident to make the news. In November, the Delhi police was accused of attacking a blind student who was part of the protest.

Shashi Bhushan Pandey, students’ union councillor, was a part of the peaceful march to Parliament organised by the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU).

Pandey was a part of the human chain that was attacked by the Delhi police, police took him side and beat him up with their lathis, after which he had to be admitted to AIIMS trauma centre.

The police however deny this.