Delhi police lathi charge JNU students protesting fee hike

The Delhi police today resorted to lathi charges after a clash with Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students protesting the fee hike.
The students were marching towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet the President over the issue.
This is not the first such incident to make the news. In November, the Delhi police was accused of attacking a blind student who was part of the protest.
Shashi Bhushan Pandey, students’ union councillor, was a part of the peaceful march to Parliament organised by the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU).
Pandey was a part of the human chain that was attacked by the Delhi police, police took him side and beat him up with their lathis, after which he had to be admitted to AIIMS trauma centre.
The police however deny this.
Earlier in Novemver, following protests, the JNU Executive Committee announced a partial roll-back of the newly proposed hostel fee hike and other stipulations.
No change in mess and utility charges have however been announced in the new fees structure of JNU. The move has not appeased everyone and JNU students continue their protests.
