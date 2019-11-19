'Why protest if you're blind', say Delhi police, beat up visually impaired JNU student

A video of Delhi Police beating up a visually impaired JNU student Shashi Bhushan Pandey who was protesting against the fee hike in the university is blowing up the Internet. Not only did the police beat him "inhumanely" but also mocked his disability, said Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) forum for visually impaired students.
When the student told the police that he was visually impaired, the Delhi police very insensitively reacted, saying, 'Andha hai to protest karne kyon aata hai (If you are blind, then why have you come for the protest)?' said the forum.
The police kicked Pandey on his chest and threw him to the ground, the forum said. The police didn't even help him to get his injuries treated, they added.
Congress lawmaker TN Prathapan and BSP member Danish Ali on Tuesday demanded a "high-level probe" into "police action" against protesting students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)