Polling for 5 West Bengal and 3 Rajasthan Rajya Sabha seats to held on March 26

Polling for 5 Rajya Sabha seats of West Bengal and 3 Rajya Sabha seats of Rajasthan will be held on March 26. The term of 55 members of Rajya Sabha from 17 states is due to expire on their retirement in April.
"The term of office of 55 members of the Rajya Sabha elected from 17 States is due to expire on their retirement in April, 2020," Election Commission had said in a statement on February 25. The states include Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur Rajasthan and Meghalaya.
According to the schedule for the elections, the notification would be issued on March 6, the last date of filing of nominations would be March 13 and polling would be on March 26, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The votes would be counted at 5 p.m. on the same day.
The Rajya Sabha is the upper house of the Parliament, which has a maximum membership of 245 members. Of these 245, 233 are elected by the legislatures of the states and union territories. While the President can appoint 12 members for their contributions to art, literature, science, and social services.
