Poll-Wary PM Modi Says Tathastu To Projects Worth ₹10K Cr For Haryana |

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday exhorted Haryanawis to extend their support to propel India to become the third largest economic superpower in the world in the coming years. Highlighting the significance of projects worth Rs10,000 crore he inaugurated and laid foundation in Haryana’s Rewari, Modi called upon people to support his government’s endeavours. Modi reminisced of his first rally there when he was declared the PM candidate by BJP in 2013.

He exhorted the youth and the first-time voters to bless the “double-engine” government, symbolising the synergy between the central and state administrations in driving development initiatives. He promised after laying the foundation of AIIMS at Rewari, he would inaugurate Rewari-AIIMS. He said it would ensure better treatment and opportunity for them to become a doctor.

Story of double-engine government

Modi drew the parallel between the good and bad governance and highlighted the presence of double-engine government. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar expressed gratitude for the premier institute and laying the foundation of the Gurugram Metro project worth `5,500 crore. Union MoS for statistics and program implementation Rao Inderjit said in 2014, there were only seven AIIMS in the country, the PM just laid the foundation of the 22nd AIIMS. Modi also inaugurated Rohtak-Meham-Hansi railway line costing `890 crore and flagged off the service on the line.

Rajasthan is imperative to the development of Viksit Bharat’, the PM remarked, underlining the need for fastpaced development of essential sectors of rail, road, electricity and water. He said the development of these sectors will benefit farmers, animal keepers, industries and tou - rism while bringing in investment and job opportunities.

Projects to boost connectivity

He said the projects will improve connectivity in Kota, Udaipur, Tonk, Sawai Madhopur, Boondi, Ajmer, Bhil - wara and Chittorgarh. The roads will ensure better connectivity with Delhi, Har - yana, Gujarat and Maharashtra. Modi highlighted the initiation of PM Surya Ghar Yojna or free electricity scheme wherein the government will give free 300 units. The Centre will give financial aid for solar rooftops to 1 crore households initially where the project outlay will be `75,000 crore. Banks will facilitate easy loan disbursal. Governor Kalraj Mishra and CM Bhajan Lal Sharma were also present.