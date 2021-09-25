Poll strategist Prashant Kishor is now a voter of Bhabanipur constituency, claims BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal's election agent

Kolkata: At a time when West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is claiming that the BJP central leaders are ‘outsiders’ and don’t understand the culture of West Bengal and Bengali sentiments, Sajal Ghosh, election agent of BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal on Saturday took to social media and published a voter list of Bhabanipur which features the name of poll strategist Prashant Kishor.

The list also had a mention that the people featured in the list became voters in between November 18 last year till January 15 this year.

Talking to the Free Press Journal, Sajal Ghosh slammed Trinamool Congress and sarcastically claimed that may be Prashant Kishor has changed his base and became resident of Kolkata’s Bhabanipur.

“No more outsiders, now the son of the house and will cast his vote at St Helen school on September 30,” slammed Sajal sarcastically over TMC’s claim that Mamata Banerjee is ‘ghorer meye’ (daughter of the house).

TMC MLA Tapas Ray said that the BJP has ‘gone mad’ after losing the poll.

“BJP has gone mad after the poll debacle and those who want to know the truth should move the court,” said Roy.

Notably, ahead of the recently concluded Assembly polls, the Trinamool Congress campaigned that ‘Bangla Nijer Meye Ke Chaye’ (Bengal wants its own daughter) and for the bypoll TMC’s chant is ‘Unayan Ghore Ghore, Ghorer Meye Bhabanipure’ (Development at every doorstep and the daughter of the house is in Bhabanipur).

Slamming the chant, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said ‘Bekarotto Ghore Ghore, Ghore Meye Bhabanipure’ (unemployment at every house and the daughter is in Bhabanipur’.

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 10:00 PM IST