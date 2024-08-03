'Politics Is Full Of Ups And Downs': Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje

Once the center point of Rajasthan politics but now going through some kind of political exile, former CM Vasundhara Raje has admitted that ups and downs are a part of politics. Everyone has to go through this, but stature is more important than the position and for her the love and the trust of the people is the biggest position which no one can take away from you.

“ Politics is full of ups and downs and every one has to go through this. Politics brings position, pride, and stature. Position and pride are not permanent. If one becomes proud of the position then the stature gets reduced, but good work makes your stature permanent and for me, the biggest position is the love and trust of people which no one can take away from you, “said Raje on the taking charge ceremony of newly appointed state president Madan Rathore who was a close ally of Raje during her first tenure.

Raje who was out of scene for a long time, especially after the assembly election of the state, take a dig on the factionalism that party go through in the state during the last few years and said" it is difficult task for the state president to take everyone along. Many people have failed in it." She expressed hope that under the leadership of Madan Rathore party will function without any factionism.

Notably, Vasundhara Raje had not attended the taking charge ceremonies of the two former party presidents Satish Punia and CP Joshi but her presence with Madan Rathore has hinted at forming of new political equations in Rajasthan BJP. “Rathore was close to Raje and her presence in the ceremony was important as it has not only given a message of unity in the party after a long but also hinted at Raje becoming active once again,” said a source in the party.