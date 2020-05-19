Political tussle at its peak as buses ferrying migrants from Rajasthan to Uttar Pradesh stuck at the border

Political tussle around sending buses for migrants continues unabated as around 100 Rajasthan State Roadways Transport Corporation (RSRTC) buses of are lined up at the Rajasthan-Uttar Pradesh border in Bharatpur at Ooncha Nangla and waiting to go into UP. The buses have been brought to ferry migrants living in Rajasthan to their homes in UP. However, the UP government is yet to provide permission for the buses to enter its borders.

The Congress government in Rajasthan has sent the buses after Priyanka Gandhi had written to UP CM Yogi Adityanath and offered 1000 buses for ferrying migrants to their homes. She had asked Congress to make arrangements for the buses. Gandhi’s plea had come a day after 24 migrant labourers had been killed when a trailer had rammed into a standing truck near Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh. Both had been carrying migrants.

Ministers in Rajasthan government and Congress leaders have also reached the Raj-UP border and are demanding that the buses be sent into Uttar Pradesh. It is planned that 35 buses would be sent in the first lot. The labourers that are to be sent are currently in shelter homes in Bharatpur. It is also planned that on the return journey the RSRTC buses would bring home Rajasthan migrants from Uttar Pradesh.