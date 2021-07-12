'Political game': Suvendu Adhikari after CID takes over probe into death of his bodyguard

Kolkata: The West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Monday took charge of investigating the death of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s bodyguard.

On Monday, the CID team had visited the house of the deceased bodyguard in Contai and spoke with his wife and elderly parents. However, the CID didn’t reveal anything about their interrogations.

It can be recalled that the deceased bodyguard Subhabrata Chakraborty’s wife, Suparna Chakrabarty last Wednesday had filed a complaint at Contai police station and the police started probe soon after that over the alleged suicide of former Transport Minister and now BJP Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari’s bodyguard’s death in 2018.

Almost after two and half years, Suparna had lodged a FIR claiming that her husband didn’t commit suicide and was allegedly murdered.

“He was on duty. It was said that he had committed suicide. He was admitted to a government hospital in Contai and prior to deterioration in health, he was shifted to a private hospital in Kolkata in an ambulance where he succumbed to death the next day. It was sheer negligence and its murder. Due to Suvendu being a heavyweight minister then could not say anything but now I want a proper probe,” said Suparna.

The deceased bodyguard’s father said that they even want to know the truth for which his daughter-in-law had lodged the FIR.

Reacting sharply on the matter, Suvendu Adhikari claimed it to be a political game played by the Trinamool Congress.

BJP MP Saumitra Khan also slammed the ruling TMC for being allegedly instrumental in opening the case after two and a half years.